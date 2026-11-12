Nintendo is ending Google and Apple sign-ins early next year

Nintendo will discontinue Google and Apple log-ins early next year, so you may want to update the way you sign into your account soon. Starting on January 26, 2027, it will no longer be possible to sign into your Nintendo account, or to create a new one, with Google and Apple as a log-in method. In addition, it is also ending the My Nintendo Platinum Points mission that rewards you for linking your Google with your Nintendo account.

The company had made the announcement in a support page, where it also said that the exact end time of Google and Apple sign-ins depend "on the progress of the system change work." Nintendo is asking users to set up a password or a passkey before January 26. To set up a passkey, go to the Accounts page, sign into your account, choose Sign-In and Security Settings, select Passkeys and then Edit. From there, you can choose Register New Passkey to start signing into Nintendo with your device's authentication method.

Nintendo didn't say why it's removing Google and Apple sign-ins, and whether it has security concerns with them. Whatever Nintendo's reason for it, you may want to get your log-in sorted if you want uninterrupted access to your games and to the eShop.