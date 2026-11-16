You won't find Nothing phones at US carriers, but here's how you can still buy them
While you can't get one at an AT&T or Verizon store, Nothing has partnered with Best Buy.
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Nothing is bringing its latest Android smartphone to the US market, hoping that a minimalist aesthetic, strong camera and a low price entice American buyers away from Apple, Samsung and Google. Technically advanced for an entry-level phone, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro made waves when it was released in March 2026 alongside the company's latest line of headphones. Despite the excitement, spurred by a slick new design and a marketing campaign headlined by brand ambassador and shareholder Charli XCX, Americans have had trouble getting their hands on the cyberpunk smartphone.
Nothing's lack of American market penetration can be chalked up to a variety of factors. For one thing, the startup relied on a beta-program to sell and test its Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, and CMF Phone 2 Pro stateside. Moreover, the London company has yet to open a brick and mortar shop in the continental US, although it plans to launch a flagship store in New York City in the near future. This lack of visibility in American storefronts makes it difficult for shoppers of unlocked cellphones to directly compare the startup's offerings with its competitors. And although the firm states that its American online sales are on the rise, its yet to experience a breakthrough.
The greatest hurdle, however, may be Nothing's approach to phone carrier partnerships. To date, the company has yet to strike a deal with American carriers like Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. This is an acute challenge for American buyers, since most purchase their phone through their carriers. However, this doesn't mean that getting your hands on the startup's new smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, is impossible.
Getting your hands on a Nothing phone
In June 2026, Nothing struck a deal with Best Buy to bring its Android phones and audio gadgets to more than 500 stores across the country. For those not within spitting distance of these select Best Buy locales, you can find the company's phones, headphones and earbuds on Best Buy's website.
Prior to its deal with Best Buy, you could only purchase Nothing's products online, either through the company's Amazon store or its official website. But thanks British company's first brick and mortar retail deal in the US, you can now walk into an American storefront and try a Nothing phone for yourself. The move could be a major boon for the startup, allowing potential customers to directly compare Nothing's cyberpunk aesthetics to its competitors. And although Nothing's US sales grew steadily over the past calendar year, the latest venture into storefronts could further establish the chic minimalist startup on the American phone scene.
As it stands, Nothing offers two smartphones to American audiences: the Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Nothing Phone 3. The former, released earlier in June 2026, is an affordable midrange smartphone with a bold design, strong battery life, a decent camera and an updated version of the company's popular Glyph Matrix. The Nothing Phone 3, meanwhile, is a more powerful phone built for an AI-heavy experience. Powered by Snapdragon's 8s Gen 4 processor, it delivered a significant performance jump from Nothing's previous models. However, it is also significantly more expensive. Crowned as the company's "first flagship" phone, it is an enticing option facing stiff competition.
Finding the right carrier
Nothing's bring your own device (BYOD) approach is great for those seeking flexible, budget friendly carrier options. Although not available to purchase through an existing carrier, Nothing gives buyers the flexibility to choose the network that is best for them.
One strong option would be signing up with a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, which lease access to larger carriers' networks like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile for a cheaper price point. Plans with MVNOs like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Google Fi offer affordable plans that you can easily connect to your new minimalist smartphone.
Those looking for the reliability of a major carrier can opt to sign up for a plan with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. However, some plans are more difficult to setup than others. For one thing, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro's Amazon page warns against linking the unlocked phone with any of Verizon's networks. Of course, linking a Nothing phone to a Verizon it isn't impossible, just inconvenient. To do so, Verizon must manually add your phone's IMEI number to its database. According to some reviews, customers found the process of doing so difficult. Notably, Nothing doesn't guarantee full network performance on Verizon's networks.
To avoid the hassle, you can limit your search to T-Mobile, AT&T and MNVOs utilizing their mobile networks. For more information on Nothing's US compatibility metrics, visit the company's support page.