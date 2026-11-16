You won't find Nothing phones at US carriers, but here's how you can still buy them

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Nothing is bringing its latest Android smartphone to the US market, hoping that a minimalist aesthetic, strong camera and a low price entice American buyers away from Apple, Samsung and Google. Technically advanced for an entry-level phone, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro made waves when it was released in March 2026 alongside the company's latest line of headphones. Despite the excitement, spurred by a slick new design and a marketing campaign headlined by brand ambassador and shareholder Charli XCX, Americans have had trouble getting their hands on the cyberpunk smartphone.

Nothing's lack of American market penetration can be chalked up to a variety of factors. For one thing, the startup relied on a beta-program to sell and test its Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, and CMF Phone 2 Pro stateside. Moreover, the London company has yet to open a brick and mortar shop in the continental US, although it plans to launch a flagship store in New York City in the near future. This lack of visibility in American storefronts makes it difficult for shoppers of unlocked cellphones to directly compare the startup's offerings with its competitors. And although the firm states that its American online sales are on the rise, its yet to experience a breakthrough.

The greatest hurdle, however, may be Nothing's approach to phone carrier partnerships. To date, the company has yet to strike a deal with American carriers like Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. This is an acute challenge for American buyers, since most purchase their phone through their carriers. However, this doesn't mean that getting your hands on the startup's new smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, is impossible.