Pre-orders for some Apple Home Collection devices will open November 13

On the same day that the Apple HomeView smart display and refreshed Apple TV 4K hit stores, pre-orders will open for some accessories in the Apple Home Collection. Apple confirmed to Engadget that you'll be able to pre-order the LG indoor camera, outdoor camera and video doorbell on November 13.

Those three devices, which Apple and LG collaborated on, will be the first Apple Home Collection accessories to ship. They're slated to arrive in December. Apple hasn't revealed exactly when other products in the lineup — including thermostats and door locks — will be available, but the company has said some will be available next month with the rest debuting in early 2027.

The indoor camera can capture 2.5K footage of what's going on in your home while you're away, giving you a way to keep an eye on your pets, for instance. It has low-light color night vision and infrared (IR) night vision support. The camera, which costs $200 and can detect people and pets, can tilt up when you're out and down when you're home — this can be managed automatically through the Home app or manually by pressing a button.

The outdoor camera can recognize faces, pets and deliveries. It too supports low-light color night vision, IR night vision and 2.5K video capture. The camera has IP65-rated protection from rain and dust and a two‑way talk function. As with the indoor camera, you'll get 10 days' worth of event video history via iCloud+. There's built-in storage too. The standard outdoor camera costs $300 and a version with a floodlight will run you $400.

As for the $250 video doorbell, that has a dual-camera design that can pick up (for instance) visitors and packages simultaneously — a 2.5K camera faces forward and a Full HD one points downward. You'll be able to view either feed separately in the Home app and chat to whoever's at your door using the two-way talk function. When someone rings the doorbell, HomeView and HomePod devices will sound a chime. You'll get notifications on other Apple devices too.

Again, there's low-light color night vision and IR night vision support, along with event video history in iCloud+ and built-in storage. The camera can detect people, pets, vehicles and packages and it has a dimmable spotlight.

Apple is making privacy a big selling point for these products, which offer end-to-end encryption (neither Apple nor LG will be able to access the data). Naturally, you can control them using your other Apple devices, such as your iPhone or HomeView, and view live video feeds.