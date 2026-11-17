There are two different versions of AltStore available: AltStore PAL and Classic. AltStore PAL is the version you'll find in regions where Apple has been forced to allow sideloading, while Classic is the version you can install no matter where you are — but it requires a companion desktop app called AltServer. AltServer is available for both Windows and macOS, although on Windows you'll also need iTunes and iCloud installed (make sure they come directly from Apple, not the Microsoft Store).

Start by plugging your iPhone into your Mac or PC with a cable — unlock it and confirm you trust the computer before continuing. Turn on Wi-Fi Sync for the device in iTunes or Finder if the option isn't already enabled. Now all you need to do is click the AltServer icon, select Install AltStore and choose your device — it will ask you to sign in to your Apple Developer account. If you've forgotten your credentials, here's how to change your Apple Account password. Now open Settings and go to General, then VPN & Device Management and mark your Apple Developer account as trusted. Enable Developer Mode in Settings > Privacy & Security.

Once you see AltStore on your home screen, you can add external sources to it. You can also install apps downloaded from other sources. Sign in with the same account, then open the IPA file in Files and select AltStore from the Share menu — it will identify the app and sideload it. AltServer needs to be running on your computer when installing apps this way, with your iPhone or iPad either connected by cable or on the same Wi-Fi network. With a paid Apple Developer account, you get a much higher limit for sideloading apps.