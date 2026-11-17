The important Gmail security settings you should be using
Having your Google account compromised can be a huge deal.
Gmail is no longer just an email service. Plenty of websites and apps let you log in with your Google account, and many people use that one login for almost everything they do online. It makes signing in a lot easier. It also means that whoever holds the keys to your account holds a lot more than just your private emails.
Google is very aware of that, which is why it offers a variety of security and privacy settings to keep your account safe and keep third parties out of it. These are some of the most important ones you should be using.
Run Security Checkup, then turn on two-step verification
Start with Security Checkup; it's a page in your Google Account that gives you personalized recommendations, like adding a recovery phone number and email. Those might sound like very basic steps, but they matter more than you might think: Google uses them to alert you to suspicious activity and to help you get back in if someone locks you out. From google.com, click your profile icon in the upper right, then click Manage your Google Account. Click Security & sign-in. At the top of the page, you'll see an icon. A green shield means nothing needs your attention right now. A blue, yellow or red exclamation mark means there's something to fix.
The single biggest fix is two-step verification, also known as two-factor authentication. With it on, a stolen password isn't enough, because signing in also takes something you physically have on you, like your phone or your own computer. To switch it on, go to Security & sign-in, find the How you sign in to Google section, select Turn on 2-Step Verification and follow the prompts.
Then there are passkeys, which let you sign in with your fingerprint, face scan or screen lock instead of a password. A passkey can't be shared, copied or written down, so it holds up against phishing. To create one, go to your account's passkey page and select Create a passkey. Only do it on devices you own; once a passkey exists, anyone who can unlock that device can get into your account.
Audit what already has access
Locking the front door doesn't help if someone already has a key, so check who and what is connected. Go to myaccount.google.com, open Security & sign-in and scroll down to the linked apps section, then select See all linked apps. You'll see the apps and sites you use Sign in with Google for, plus anything that has been given access to your account data. Anything you don't recognize or no longer use can go: select Remove access, then Confirm.
Next, look at Gmail itself. An attacker who gets in often changes a few quiet settings so they can keep reading your mail later. Open Gmail on your computer, click the gear icon in the top right and select See all settings. Then check for anything unfamiliar under automatic forwarding, filters, labels, scheduled emails, your vacation responder, and IMAP or POP access. Mail delegation, which lets someone else read, send and delete email in your account, has its own spot: go to the Accounts and Import tab and look under Grant access to your account. If a name is there that you didn't add, click Delete next to it. You can't manage delegates from the Gmail app, only on the desktop site. Automatic forwarding is the nasty one. It sends a copy of every new message, except spam, to another address, and you'd never notice. If you find a forwarding rule you didn't set up, change your password right away and turn it off.
The devices page is the other place to look. It lives in your Google Account, not in Gmail's settings: go to myaccount.google.com, open Security & sign-in (on a computer it may show up as just Security in the left-hand menu), find Your devices and select Manage all devices. You'll see everywhere you're signed in or have been in the last few weeks. Watch for a device you don't recognize, a location you weren't in or a browser you don't normally use. Take a moment to think about it, though: an airport, a library computer or a phone you recently reset can all look odd. If something really isn't yours, select the device and tap Sign out.
Good habits that keep it locked down
Once the settings are in place, a few habits keep them working. Keep two-step verification on, and never share a verification code with anyone. Google guarantees it won't call you to ask for one. Run Security Checkup again every now and then, since recommendations change and old devices and apps pile up.
In general, keep an eye out for any suspicious activity, or even lack of activity. For example, you stop receiving mail, friends tell you they got spam from you, there are emails sent that you didn't write or messages vanish from your inbox without landing in Trash. If any of that sounds familiar, change your password first, then work through the devices, apps and Gmail settings above.