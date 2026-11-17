Locking the front door doesn't help if someone already has a key, so check who and what is connected. Go to myaccount.google.com, open Security & sign-in and scroll down to the linked apps section, then select See all linked apps. You'll see the apps and sites you use Sign in with Google for, plus anything that has been given access to your account data. Anything you don't recognize or no longer use can go: select Remove access, then Confirm.

Next, look at Gmail itself. An attacker who gets in often changes a few quiet settings so they can keep reading your mail later. Open Gmail on your computer, click the gear icon in the top right and select See all settings. Then check for anything unfamiliar under automatic forwarding, filters, labels, scheduled emails, your vacation responder, and IMAP or POP access. Mail delegation, which lets someone else read, send and delete email in your account, has its own spot: go to the Accounts and Import tab and look under Grant access to your account. If a name is there that you didn't add, click Delete next to it. You can't manage delegates from the Gmail app, only on the desktop site. Automatic forwarding is the nasty one. It sends a copy of every new message, except spam, to another address, and you'd never notice. If you find a forwarding rule you didn't set up, change your password right away and turn it off.

The devices page is the other place to look. It lives in your Google Account, not in Gmail's settings: go to myaccount.google.com, open Security & sign-in (on a computer it may show up as just Security in the left-hand menu), find Your devices and select Manage all devices. You'll see everywhere you're signed in or have been in the last few weeks. Watch for a device you don't recognize, a location you weren't in or a browser you don't normally use. Take a moment to think about it, though: an airport, a library computer or a phone you recently reset can all look odd. If something really isn't yours, select the device and tap Sign out.