Multiple Microsoft 365 services are experiencing an outage

Microsoft is experiencing an outage for several of its services this afternoon. Initial reports focused on users being unable to access their email in Outlook, but more than the one platform in its Microsoft 365 suite appears to be down. The company's support account on X acknowledged the issue.

At the time of writing, many Engadget staff were unable to even load Microsoft's service status page. Those who were saw a message that listed Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Copilot 365 and Microsoft Defender XDR as the potentially impacted services. While the status report points to Business and Enterprise tiers of the 365 tools, individual users also appear to be impacted. The full update states:

"We're investigating an issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services and we've determined the affected infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors. We're restarting and repairing impacted portions of this infrastructure to restore capacity, and reviewing an unexpected increase in a specific type of service traffic to determine whether it's contributing to the elevated load. In parallel, we're evaluating options to redirect traffic to alternate infrastructure to expedite relief."

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