Basic descriptions of Flock cameras fall woefully short of their true capabilities and potential uses. Most people are familiar with the automated license plate reader (ALPR) version, usually pole-mounted and paired with a solar panel. If that were all there was to it, this would be a very short article. But Flock Safety (Flock Group Inc.) has become deeply intertwined with the defining terminology of ALPR cameras.

In truth, there are more than a dozen manufacturers and vendors of ALPRs; their products just aren't called Flock cameras, and each has its own aesthetic characteristics. For all intents and purposes, however, they are identical. If you see Motorola on the side of one, it likely does much of what a Flock does: read plates and log vehicles.

Most are vertically oval, narrow in width and fairly small, roughly the size of your hand. They're designed to capture your license plate and the time and place you passed by. Most are also accompanied by a solar panel. Leonardo and Genetec make the most visually distinct versions. Leonardo's are blockier, rectangular in shape, with some elongated versions. Genetec's are horizontally oval, with the same narrow width as Flock's variations, only flipped. Motorola manufactures a mix of the two.

The problem is that some Flock cameras can easily be mistaken for a standard traffic camera and vice versa. Because of this, it's difficult to accept the absolute accuracy of a project like DeFlock, which uses volunteers to identify Flock cameras visually. There's no centralized or formal verification system to independently confirm the sightings.

Flock also sells more than ALPRs. Depending on what the customer wants, the system can log details like roof racks on cars and bumper stickers. Some setups have microphones and others can recognize things like clothes and beards.