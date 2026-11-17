What exactly are Flock cameras and how can you spot one?
Flock cameras are everywhere, and they’re easier to miss than you think.
Basic descriptions of Flock cameras fall woefully short of their true capabilities and potential uses. Most people are familiar with the automated license plate reader (ALPR) version, usually pole-mounted and paired with a solar panel. If that were all there was to it, this would be a very short article. But Flock Safety (Flock Group Inc.) has become deeply intertwined with the defining terminology of ALPR cameras.
In truth, there are more than a dozen manufacturers and vendors of ALPRs; their products just aren't called Flock cameras, and each has its own aesthetic characteristics. For all intents and purposes, however, they are identical. If you see Motorola on the side of one, it likely does much of what a Flock does: read plates and log vehicles.
Most are vertically oval, narrow in width and fairly small, roughly the size of your hand. They're designed to capture your license plate and the time and place you passed by. Most are also accompanied by a solar panel. Leonardo and Genetec make the most visually distinct versions. Leonardo's are blockier, rectangular in shape, with some elongated versions. Genetec's are horizontally oval, with the same narrow width as Flock's variations, only flipped. Motorola manufactures a mix of the two.
The problem is that some Flock cameras can easily be mistaken for a standard traffic camera and vice versa. Because of this, it's difficult to accept the absolute accuracy of a project like DeFlock, which uses volunteers to identify Flock cameras visually. There's no centralized or formal verification system to independently confirm the sightings.
Flock also sells more than ALPRs. Depending on what the customer wants, the system can log details like roof racks on cars and bumper stickers. Some setups have microphones and others can recognize things like clothes and beards.
Where to spot Flock cameras and lookalikes
Flock cameras usually turn up where traffic funnels. They're often mounted on poles at intersections and busy traffic areas. Since many homeowners associations (HOAs) are major Flock camera customers, it shouldn't be a surprise to find them at neighborhood entrances. Shopping centers aren't off the list of potential locations either. The aesthetics aren't irrelevant, but since several manufacturers make them, there are a few other telltale signs to look for as well.
Flock cameras are meant to capture license plates, so look at where they're aimed. Check for Flock's bird logo on the camera and a solar panel above it. Because most are self-powered, there's usually little to no additional equipment nearby. Red light and speed cameras are typically larger and wired to traffic signals or enforcement poles. White, elongated cameras are another lookalike, but they mostly help traffic signals adjust to traffic flow. Some states also mount signs next to speed cameras so they're easy to identify.
Keep in mind that there are other variations of Flock cameras out there. The Flock Condor is a mounted sphere that rotates 360 degrees and tracks people. Naturally, these are mounted near areas with heavy pedestrian traffic. Flock also makes a mobile security trailer, a gunshot detector and a drone-as-first-responder. Because companies are using video integration tools to convert standard IP cameras into plate readers, it will be increasingly difficult to identify Flock or Flock-type cameras.
How to tell if a camera is watching you
As a rule of thumb, if it's pointed at you, it's potentially watching you. But for a broader view, check the Atlas of Surveillance, a searchable database from the Electronic Frontier Foundation that shows what technology law enforcement agencies use. Search your town or county to see whether police are using plate readers.
While some services like MapQuest can help you find Flock cameras in your neighborhood, be wary of crowdsourced maps. DeFlock uses OpenStreetMap data collected from volunteers, but there's no official public list, so a missing pin doesn't mean there isn't a Flock camera sitting there.
Pins can also be wrong, since it's easy to confuse a Flock camera with the countless security and traffic camera variations. A Flock camera doesn't have to belong to a public agency. Flock and Flock competitors also sell to HOAs and retailers.
If you want to find every Flock camera in your city, county or state, you have to put in the work. Submit a public records request, attend the next city council meeting or ask your HOA and local businesses.