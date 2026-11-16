Instagram will let creators add Amazon affiliate links directly to their posts and Reels

Meta has a new gift for Instagram creators just in time for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season. The company is making it easier for influencers to promote Amazon affiliate products directly in their posts without having to rely on a link in bio service.

US creators who are also in Amazon's influencer program will now be able to add dozens of affiliate links directly to their Reels and Instagram posts, Meta announced. The links will take viewers directly to the Amazon app and creators will earn their usual commission from any purchase made via their content.

Instagram has enabled product tagging and shoppable posts for some time. But the company previously required that tagged products in Reels already exist in Meta's commerce catalog. Now, creators can instead link their Amazon account directly to Instagram and add up to 30 products in a single video (there's a 20-product limit for feed posts). The Instagram app will also show creators what commission to expect for each item.

For creators, the timing of the new feature is particularly good. Commission from affiliate links is a central part of how many Instagram influencers earn money from their accounts. And posts with products linked directly can generate twice as many clicks as bio links, according to Meta. And while the company won't take a cut of creators' commissions, these links are no doubt a valuable source of data to Meta about what their users are interested in.

The update is the latest way Meta has made it easier for Instagram influencers to direct users off-platform. The company has also started allowing creators to add clickable links to captions and Reels if they pay for certain Meta One subscription plans. Those paid tiers also come with expanded link pages. Up to now, the company's restrictions on link-sharing have led many creators to depend on separate "link in bio" services. Now, it seems Meta is increasingly interested in offering those tools to creators directly.

For now, Amazon affiliate linking is only available to creators in the United States who have a professional account on Instagram and are 18 or older. The company hasn't said if it plans to expand the feature to creators in more countries.