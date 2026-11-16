Google adds 66 regional dialects to Gemini

One of the less visible risks of conversational AI is its flattening effect on a culture's unique dialect and accent. Humanity speaks with a thousand voices, but assistants often just respond in a nicely generic transatlantic monotone. Now, Google is doing something about it by adding 66 regional dialects to Gemini to help it better relate to the people using it. The feature was first teased at Google I/O earlier this year, and starting today, the Android and iOS apps will be able to speak to users in a variety of voices from different countries.

For instance, UK users can set Gemini to speak in a Geordie, Scouse and Brummie accent to better engage with people from Tyneside, Merseyside and Birmingham. The list also includes Scots, Welsh, Northern Irish and Multicultural London English, among many others. And it's not just the UK that gets this treatment, with tailored dialects for India, Brazil, Indonesia and Korea also in the mix.

Google says it worked with native speakers to ensure the voices were authentic and clear, rather than exaggerated and stereotypical. It added that Gemini isn't going to suddenly fill its responses with "street slang," but instead focus on sounding more "like a local." Given how much pride people put into their accent as a signifier of their heritage, it'll be very interesting to see how well these voices are received by the people intended to use them.

To activate the voices, you'll need to access the voice settings in the Gemini app or tap the three-dot menu. Google suggests a good way to test their authenticity is to ask for a recommendation for local food to better hear the "warmth and rhythm of each voice."