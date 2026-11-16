Apple is making a bigger push into video podcasts by adding a dedicated section for them to the Apple TV app. Apple plans to increase the number of video podcasts that are available through the Podcasts app as well.

Developers will be able to check out the video podcasts section on Apple TV starting today before Apple makes it available to everyone. The section, which won't be locked behind a subscription, will be accessible on Apple's own set-top box, iPhone, iPad, Mac and CarPlay-enabled vehicles, as well as on the Apple TV app on third-party devices. (HomeView seems like a natural fit for video podcasts, but Apple didn't explicitly say whether they'll be available on the Apple TV app on that device.)

Video versions of shows that are published on Apple Podcasts will automatically be available on Apple TV. Podcast producers will retain full control over ads, and they'll have more options for displaying artwork. However, subscriber-only podcasts won't work on Apple TV. Video podcasts will initially be available on Apple TV in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico.

"We want podcasts to be available wherever people want to enjoy them — the small screens, big screens," Oliver Schusser, an Apple vice president whose portfolio includes Apple TV and podcasts, told The New York Times. "It's really about discovery and helping the creators to reach a new audience. We didn't approach this in a way that would financially benefit us."

Like with just about everything these days though, Apple's push into video podcasts is part of a battle for consumers' attention. While the company helped popularize podcasts in the 2000s with the iPod, the company hasn't kept up with Spotify, YouTube and Netflix as video versions of shows became more prevalent. Earlier this year, Apple brought its HTTP Live Streaming video protocol to the Podcasts app, allowing users to switch between watching and listening to shows. The company told the Times that, in a given month, over 35 percent of video podcasts users switch between watching and listening.