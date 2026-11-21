We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your TV's built-in speakers are fine... if you don't care about hearing dialogue clearly, feeling the bass or knowing where an explosion is coming from. Even an inexpensive soundbar can make a noticeable difference.

Soundbars can range from around $100 to well over $1,000, as demonstrated by our picks for the best soundbars. Many highly rated models that provide good value fall between $200 and $600 in our findings, as well as those from other outlets like Consumer Reports. The options vary considerably in how they handle surround sound, from basic bars designed to improve dialogue to more elaborate systems with wireless subwoofers and rear speakers.

Diminishing returns are key here. The biggest improvements usually come from moving beyond TV speakers and entry-level soundbars. After that, you're paying for more capable hardware, additional features and refinements that may be less noticeable to the average listener. Let's look at a couple of different price buckets, which aren't exact quality dividers but will give you an idea.