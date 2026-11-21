No matter how internet-savvy you are, there's always the possibility of having your security or privacy compromised online. While it may be impossible to make your browsing 100 percent secure, there are a few ways you can protect yourself without much effort or expense. Two effective options are VPNs and encrypted DNS, both of which can protect you in very different ways. They each have their own drawbacks as well, but if you know what you're looking for, it's easy to find the one that works better for you.

At a basic level, encrypted DNS helps keep others from seeing which websites you're visiting, and a VPN is for hiding your IP address and encrypting traffic, which is why it's crucial to check if your VPN is working. A VPN can also come in handy if you're trying to access content that's not available in your country. There are security benefits to using either, and importantly, you can also use them together. If you're worried about your ISP or anyone else seeing what you're doing online or getting access to your private information, a VPN is usually the way to go, but it's worth knowing the ins and outs of both VPNs and encrypted DNS.