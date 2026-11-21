The pros and cons of using a VPN over encrypted DNS
A VPN protects more than your DNS queries, but is it worth the extra cost? We weigh the trade-offs to help you decide.
No matter how internet-savvy you are, there's always the possibility of having your security or privacy compromised online. While it may be impossible to make your browsing 100 percent secure, there are a few ways you can protect yourself without much effort or expense. Two effective options are VPNs and encrypted DNS, both of which can protect you in very different ways. They each have their own drawbacks as well, but if you know what you're looking for, it's easy to find the one that works better for you.
At a basic level, encrypted DNS helps keep others from seeing which websites you're visiting, and a VPN is for hiding your IP address and encrypting traffic, which is why it's crucial to check if your VPN is working. A VPN can also come in handy if you're trying to access content that's not available in your country. There are security benefits to using either, and importantly, you can also use them together. If you're worried about your ISP or anyone else seeing what you're doing online or getting access to your private information, a VPN is usually the way to go, but it's worth knowing the ins and outs of both VPNs and encrypted DNS.
Encrypted DNS hides the sites you visit
Whenever you type a web address into your browser, it's translated to an IP address by a DNS server, which sends your browser to that location. By default, your requests to the DNS server are unencrypted, meaning anyone with access to your requests knows exactly what you're looking up. Encrypted DNS scrambles the queries you make, so your ISP or anyone spying on your connection can't read them. Encrypted DNS can also make it harder for malicious actors to intercept that DNS request and send you to a site you weren't intending to visit, but it doesn't make those attacks completely impossible to pull off.
Two of the biggest benefits are price and performance impact. There are plenty of encrypted DNS services available for free, and some browsers even have them built in. If you want to activate encrypted DNS for yourself, check to see if your browser has a secure DNS or DNS over HTTPS setting that you can activate on your own. It may even be turned on to encrypt web domain name requests by default.
Encrypted DNS also has minimal impact on your internet connection speed. The encryption process happens when you send a request to a DNS server, which only happens when you're visiting a new website (or your cached records have expired). That may make loading a new site take slightly longer, but you're unlikely to notice a difference in your browsing.
A VPN encrypts all your traffic, at a cost
A VPN offers much broader protection for your internet connection. It hides all of the data passing between your device and the internet. Masking your traffic behind a new IP address by routing it through a VPN server along the way is how a VPN works. That means that as long as your VPN server is secure, your ISP won't be able to see which sites you visit, what you're downloading or any of your other online activity.
Because your internet traffic appears to be coming from a different location, VPNs are also commonly used to access content that's not available in the user's country on streaming services. A VPN can also enhance security on unreliable networks like public Wi-Fi, where your data would normally be more susceptible to being intercepted.
One downside is that, since your traffic is all being sent through a different server, a VPN can slow your internet connection significantly. It's also important to make sure you're using a trustworthy VPN server, since whoever runs it will still be able to see which sites you visit.
In general, using a good VPN service will provide more protection than encrypted DNS, at the cost of some speed. A VPN can add protection when you're on a public network or accessing sensitive information, but otherwise it may be overkill. Encrypted DNS, on the other hand, is a bit more limited in how it protects your traffic, but there's generally little downside to keeping it enabled whenever you have the option.