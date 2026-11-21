For most people looking for a dumb phone, less screen time seems to be the biggest benefit. It can be hard to avoid social media, emails and constant notifications on a smartphone, even with features like the iPhone's Screen Time. For those who can't go a few minutes without checking their cell screen, simply setting a limit on apps usually doesn't help much. With a dumb phone, you can't even install most of those apps. Many dumb phones are limited to running built-in apps for making calls, sending messages and setting alarms. Others run a basic version of Android that lets you install some apps, including games, GPS navigation and music players, but compared with modern smartphones, they won't let you do much.

Battery life is another plus here. With small screens and underpowered chips, these phones can last for days on a single charge. That's the case with the TCL Flip Go, a dumb phone with a battery rated to last around 14 days on standby. There simply isn't a regular smartphone capable of going that long without being plugged in, so these dumb phones can be great companions for specific adventures like road trips or hikes.

Another thing people like about dumb phones is privacy — having a phone without third-party apps means fewer trackers collecting your data to sell to advertisers. These phones are also very cheap and usually cost less than $100 in the US, while the lowest-priced Android phones usually cost twice as much.