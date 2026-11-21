For many of us, metal detectors are gadgets relegated to one-off TV and movie plots, tools that we once thought would play a larger role in our adult lives. However, trawling beaches looking for little metal odds and ends is a hobby with a small but fervent participant base — and it can be brought to your own hands right now. Indeed, metal detector apps have been around for quite a while, and they work off of some pretty nifty internal phone tech.

If you fancy yourself a bit of a modern-day treasure hunter in need of a metal detector, you may not have to invest in a big-ticket machine to dip your toes into the hobby. Your phone can detect some bits of metal with the help of any number of apps, but there are also some that promise impossible results, and it's important to avoid the platforms that are attempting to pull a fast one on you. If you understand the capabilities of your phone as it pertains to metal detecting, you can appropriately set your expectations when eyeing up one of these apps and avoid any misleading claims.