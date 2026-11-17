Meta is working on a dedicated messaging app for Instagram that could also expand the reach of the app's DMs. The company is starting to test Direct, a new standalone app that brings Instagram's inbox to a separate app, but doesn't require an existing Instagram account to use. Direct will only be available in Thailand and Turkey for now, Meta said in an update.

Direct looks pretty similar to Instagram's inbox at first glance. It has an almost identical layout, with existing chats carrying over from the main app if you log in with your Instagram credentials. It even has some of the same personalization features, like the ability to set custom backgrounds for individual threads and Instagram's status update feature, Notes.

But while Instagram users can log in with their existing accounts, Direct doesn't actually require an Instagram login. People can also sign up for Direct with their email address or phone number, and they'll still be able to message friends in the app. However, it sounds like messaging without a linked Instagram account won't be quite as convenient. Meta notes that users without Instagram credentials will need to manually add contacts to the app via their Instagram username or a QR code in order to start conversations.

Meta

Meta says it's also bringing some of Instagram's safety features to Direct. The app won't allow people to start chats with accounts they aren't already connected with via their contacts. And parents will be able to monitor who their teen is chatting with and how much time they spend in the app if they use the company's parental control features. Additionally, Meta says it will "use technology to detect and act on potentially inappropriate interactions with young people," though it's vague about what exactly that will entail.

The test of Direct is an interesting move for Meta. Instagram head Adam Mosseri often notes that messaging is Instagram's most-used feature. But he was also reluctant to give Threads its own inbox because it seemed "redundant" to use multiple apps to reach the same people when Meta briefly considered bringing Instagram's inbox to Threads. He said at the time that mirroring the Instagram inbox could cause "notification routing weirdness" and generally seemed like a less than ideal experience for most people.

The app also raises questions about whether Direct would compete with WhatsApp in the countries where it's rolled out. It's unlikely an Instagram-centric app would replace WhatsApp for many people, but it could eat into that app's engagement if non-Instagram users can use Direct to message friends instead.

That may also be why Direct seems fairly limited for now. Meta describes it as a test that will only be available to people in Turkey and Thailand for the time being. But if the app is a success, it's likely the company will consider expanding it to more places.