Natural Cycles is today announcing two new products; its second-generation fertility-tracking wearable, the NC Band 2, and its first ever smart ring, the NC Ring. The former is a refinement of last year's debut model, which has been redesigned to make it easier to wear. The latter shrinks down that same technology into a ring, albeit one that isn't going to be available in the US. If you're unfamiliar, Natural Cycles made its name with its FDA-cleared health app offering "digital birth control."

Let's start with the Band 2. As before, it's a screen-free band, but with a raft of fit and finish tweaks made between the first and second generations. The older unit was designed to be worn only while sleeping, monitoring the wearer's heart rate, movement and temperature. Its successor, however, is a general-purpose activity tracker which can be worn day and night, adding additional insights into its user's health.

The focus remains on fertility, and the band will interact directly with the Natural Cycles app offering personalized insights. Users can run one of five distinct modes: Birth Control, Plan Pregnancy, Follow Pregnancy, Postpartum and Perimenopause.

There have also been plenty of improvements to the hardware, with the Band 2 far smaller and lighter than its predecessor. Despite the smaller form factor and all-day wear, the battery life has increased from 14 days to 21. It's also a lot hardier, being able to withstand being immersed in water to depths of up to 50 meters.

The new NC Band 2 is available to pre-order today, priced at $149 alongside a year's app plan, or $99 for existing users. It is HSA/FSA eligible and the company expects it to begin shipping at some point in December.

Natural Cycles

Of more interest, but not available in America, is the NC Ring, which begins shipping today in Canada, Europe and Australia. Measuring 2.43mm thick and 5.8mm wide, it's designed to keep an eye on its user's temperature and movement. It doesn't ship with an optical heart rate sensor both to reduce any night-time distractions and to keep the battery life running for up to 14 days on a charge. Like its wrist-worn siblings, it'll connect via Bluetooth to the Natural Cycles app to offer up more data for fertility and cycle tracking.

If you're wondering why Natural Cycles isn't selling the ring in the US, your guess is as good as ours. It certainly wouldn't do to speculate as to why it would choose to ignore such a lucrative and vast market. Apropos of nothing, Natural Cycles has a longstanding partnership with market leaders Oura, itself no stranger to using its patent library to shut down potential competitors.