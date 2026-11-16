The lack of Face ID is one of the main complaints users have had about the iPhone Duo. And while rumors suggest that the company might add a TrueDepth camera to the second generation of its foldable phone next year, it seems that Apple has a more immediate solution to address these complaints. The second beta of iOS 27.3, released to developers on Monday, adds a new option to unlock the iPhone Duo with facial recognition using its front-facing camera.

The feature is called "Unlock with Front Camera" and can be enabled in the Touch ID & Passcode settings in the Settings app. Engadget confirmed that the feature works on an iPhone Duo running the beta — but how it works is quite intriguing. Unlike most modern iPhones, the Duo lacks a TrueDepth camera with the depth sensors that Face ID uses to map a face in 3D. Instead, it has regular cameras on both the outer and inner screens, which is likely the main reason it relies on Touch ID for unlocking.

And the new feature in iOS 27.3 beta makes this very clear — the setup screen warns users that the feature "provides convenience" but "isn't as secure as Touch ID or Face ID." It's still too early to tell, but Engadget's tests show that the feature works reasonably well. It unlocks faster than Touch ID and wasn't fooled when a photo of the user's face was pointed at the camera. It also seems to work in certain low-light conditions, though not when it's completely dark.

Of course, Apple has set some limits to ensure that malicious people don't take advantage of the new feature to tamper with others' iPhones without their consent. It only works to bypass the Lock Screen, and you can't unlock apps, view your passwords or use Apple Pay with your face — Touch ID is still required for more sensitive actions. Not using your phone for more than 45 minutes also temporarily disables Unlock with Front Camera. The feature doesn't work using the iPhone Duo's inner display either, but that's most likely because the under-display camera has a very low resolution.

The approach is very similar to what Apple did with the recently announced HomeView. It also lacks Face ID and relies on a simpler form of facial recognition to identify who is using the device in order to display personal content. It seems that Apple has now brought the same system to the iPhone Duo. In our review, we found the Duo's Touch ID accurate but a bit slower to unlock than expected. The same beta also adds a setting to lock the Duo when it's closed, instead of moving content to the outer display.

Apple hasn't said when iOS 27.3 will be released to the public, but the update is likely to be rolled out sometime mid-December. For now, only developers and beta testers have access to it.