Air travelers may be seeing more disruptions today, but the problems appear to be limited to a single company. United Airlines said on X in response to several customers' posts that it was aware of "widespread system outage." The company has given that reply to multiple passengers, however there is no standalone announcement on the United Airlines X account at this time.

"We are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights," a spokesperson from United told Engadget. "There is no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. There is no indication that this is a cybersecurity-related issue."

Posts on social media from United passengers suggest that they've been told that a computer system for weights and measures is down. One customer's pilot reportedly said that the problem is unrelated to the ground stop from the US Federal Aviation Administration at the end of last week.

Update, November 16, 2026, 5:46PM ET: Added comment from United.