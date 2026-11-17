TRMNL, the company known for e-paper frames and kits, just launched its biggest and most colorful product yet. Frame is a 31.5-inch full color e-paper display mounted in a handmade wooden frame, designed to show paintings, photos, maps, graphics and other still images in a more natural way than LCD or OLED screens. Though not cheap, it features high-quality materials and will be released in limited numbers to start with.

If you've never heard of TRMNL, the company has had some buzz of late with its e-paper displays sold in frames or kits. Thus far, products like the DIY (kit) and OG (picture frame) have been strictly black and white or grayscale, because "TRMNL is not a television. We avoid trying to do too much," founder Ryan Kulp explained in a blog post.

However, the introduction of grayscale with the OG model apparently got the company thinking that color "aligns with our vision and just maybe, it makes it even better," Kulp wrote. To that end, TRMNL introduced the full-color e-paper Frame, set to ship by late 2026 or early 2027 for $1,300 in a first batch of around 470 units.

"Over the past few months we've been developing Lazarus, a color conversion engine that we think provides Frame the best color matching on the market for any Spectra 6 display," Kulp wrote. "And yes it will be open source for your own tuning pleasure."

To further improve picture quality, Frame will use clock sync to reduce flicker and extend battery life. Though internet connected, it offers a microSD port if you prefer to run it offline. Along with a rechargeable battery, you get a rear USB-C port with a small hole through the back panel for always-on connectivity. It can be hung in portrait or landscape orientation, and you can optionally buy or build your own kickstand.

TRMNL is working on community developers on other features and even "created a Local Art plugin where anyone can submit their work and even sell it through the TRMNL platform." The company promises a transparent supply chain and has everything it needs to build Frame "in stock or on order" for a smooth fulfillment cycle. Everything is assembled by its team and not outsourced.

Pre-orders are now open starting at $1,300, with the first batch shipping to the USA, Canada, Mexico and Australia. Potential buyers outside those countries can still get in on the action by pre-ordering here, though the TRMNL said that "duty/import fees could be quite high given the product's customs value." Next year, it plans to open another woodworking shop near its Berlin warehouse to offer "postage- and duty-free fulfillment."



