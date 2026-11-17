Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, says it's going to be "pretty challenging" to design the social media app "in a way that feels great" for the format of the iPhone Duo. Mosseri made the statement on Threads, where he also said that he came to the conclusion the more he looked at the details of the device.

A user responded, saying the best Instagram experience on the foldable is in portrait mode when the bigger screen is open, because the image takes up most of the display. Mosseri agreed that it was the best experience for Reels on Duo, but he added that Instagram is working to make the experience on other orientations better.

In another response, Mosseri explained that Instagram was designed for tall vertical screens. The Duo's form factor is far from typical, even when folded, as it's wider and shorter compared to most smartphones. As an example of an issue Instagram is trying to address, he said that it makes total sense for the navigation buttons on the right-hand side of the screen when it's closed as it's ergonomic that way. However, that's also where the Like, Comment and Share buttons are located in Reels. "Now we've got this double stack of buttons that doesn't feel great and that we need to reconsider," he said. "It's a lot of that kind of thing."

The Instagram app that was designed for the iPhone Duo has been out globally since October 23. However, it's gotten quite a bit of flak for its interface since then, with people specifically mentioning the double stack of buttons Mosseri was talking about. This could be Mosseri addressing the criticisms, or him trying to set people's expectations for when Instagram rolls out the next versions of its app for the device.