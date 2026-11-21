This built-in windows tool can tell if your DirectX has a problem
DxDiag is a handy and free resource for troubleshooting DirectX.
DirectX is Microsoft's proprietary set of programming tools that help computer applications, especially games, communicate with your graphics card, audio and input devices. It allows software and hardware to work together to render graphics, play sound and deliver interactive multimedia experiences. If an application requires a DirectX capability but your computer doesn't support it, the application may fail to launch or crash mid-operation. Identifying the exact source behind these problems can be tricky, as outdated DirectX software, corrupt video card drivers or faulty Windows configuration could be contributing factors. This is where Microsoft's built-in DirectX diagnostic tool (DxDiag) can prove helpful.
DxDiag is a windows utility that scans your computer, collects technical system information and reports on installed DirectX components and drivers. The tool can be used as a convenient starting point to investigate graphics or audio-related issues. It can also generate a condensed text report that you can share with technical support persons for analysis. Understanding the capabilities and limitations of DxDiag can help you make informed decisions when troubleshooting sound, visual or application compatibility issues.
How to use DxDiag to check DirectX problems?
To run the built-in DirectX diagnostic tool, initiate the run command with the windows + R shortcut, then type "dxdiag" and press enter. You can also search for "dxdiag" in the Windows start menu and launch the utility from there. The DxDiag tool includes tabs for System, Display, Sound and Input. It is recommended to tick the "Check for WHQL digital signatures" checkbox to verify the integrity of installed drivers.
The System page includes details on your PC's motherboard, processor, memory and graphics card. It also displays the DirectX version installed on your computer. Meanwhile, the Display page offers a detailed overview of your graphics card, from driver version to supported DirectX features like Direct3D Acceleration and DirectX 12 Ultimate. Similarly, the Sound page includes information on connected audio devices and their driver details, while the Input page lists all IO devices, including your keyboard, mouse and other peripherals. Make sure to review the Notes section at the bottom of Display, Sound and Input pages, since it may list errors reported by DxDiag.
Can DxDiag tell if the DirectX on your computer is corrupted? While it can help identify issues with display, sound and input devices, DxDiag cannot conclusively determine or repair DirectX problems. Just because the utility displays a clean report, it doesn't necessarily rule out all hardware and game-specific issues that your computer might be experiencing.
What to do if DxDiag finds a problem?
If DxDiag reports display, sound or IO errors, start by comparing the affected component's driver version to the latest driver available. In case of discrepancy, consider downloading and installing the latest driver from the manufacturer's official website. While Windows update often include driver updates, they are not always guaranteed be up to date. This could potentially result in outdated or incompatible drivers causing game-specific issues even when your hardware meets the recommended system requirements. In case of audio-specific issues, in addition to drivers, also consider verifying that you're using the correct playback device in the Windows sound panel. You may also want check if the affected application or game has a new update or patch addressing hardware-related bugs.
If none of these steps end up resolving your problem, you can try running the sfc /scannow command as a administrator to scan and repair system files. If errors persist even after following these troubleshooting steps, it's recommended to contact Microsoft support and share your DxDiag report to help them investigate graphics, audio or other compatibility issues in your PC.