To run the built-in DirectX diagnostic tool, initiate the run command with the windows + R shortcut, then type "dxdiag" and press enter. You can also search for "dxdiag" in the Windows start menu and launch the utility from there. The DxDiag tool includes tabs for System, Display, Sound and Input. It is recommended to tick the "Check for WHQL digital signatures" checkbox to verify the integrity of installed drivers.

The System page includes details on your PC's motherboard, processor, memory and graphics card. It also displays the DirectX version installed on your computer. Meanwhile, the Display page offers a detailed overview of your graphics card, from driver version to supported DirectX features like Direct3D Acceleration and DirectX 12 Ultimate. Similarly, the Sound page includes information on connected audio devices and their driver details, while the Input page lists all IO devices, including your keyboard, mouse and other peripherals. Make sure to review the Notes section at the bottom of Display, Sound and Input pages, since it may list errors reported by DxDiag.

Can DxDiag tell if the DirectX on your computer is corrupted? While it can help identify issues with display, sound and input devices, DxDiag cannot conclusively determine or repair DirectX problems. Just because the utility displays a clean report, it doesn't necessarily rule out all hardware and game-specific issues that your computer might be experiencing.