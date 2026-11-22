Your email's spam folder has most likely seen a Nigerian prince or two pay a visit. These types of emails often claim to come from people with a tremendous fortune, and conveniently enough, all of them have issues accessing their wealth. If you're kind enough to cover the fees first, they generously offer to share the wealth with you. To nobody's surprise, the promised millions never reach your bank account, but the requests for more money probably will.

Infamously known as the Nigerian prince or 419 scam (a nod to Nigeria's criminal code), it's a typical advance-fee fraud that has become an internet meme of sorts. The perpetrator might pose as royalty trying to claim their inheritance. Other times, it's some wealthy banker or a government official who wants to move funds out of the country. Although the details change, the art of the steal doesn't: pay upfront for a fortune that isn't there.

The interesting part is that this scam predates email. Different versions of the same con were out in the wild as physical letters long before computers made mass messaging easier (and cheaper). In fact, the scheme had already been around for decades when the first widely recognized spam message was sent over ARPANET in 1978 to advertise computers.