The most recognizable spam email type is way older than the internet
From a Spanish prisoner to a Nigerian princes, this familiar email scam has a surprisingly long paper trail.
Your email's spam folder has most likely seen a Nigerian prince or two pay a visit. These types of emails often claim to come from people with a tremendous fortune, and conveniently enough, all of them have issues accessing their wealth. If you're kind enough to cover the fees first, they generously offer to share the wealth with you. To nobody's surprise, the promised millions never reach your bank account, but the requests for more money probably will.
Infamously known as the Nigerian prince or 419 scam (a nod to Nigeria's criminal code), it's a typical advance-fee fraud that has become an internet meme of sorts. The perpetrator might pose as royalty trying to claim their inheritance. Other times, it's some wealthy banker or a government official who wants to move funds out of the country. Although the details change, the art of the steal doesn't: pay upfront for a fortune that isn't there.
The interesting part is that this scam predates email. Different versions of the same con were out in the wild as physical letters long before computers made mass messaging easier (and cheaper). In fact, the scheme had already been around for decades when the first widely recognized spam message was sent over ARPANET in 1978 to advertise computers.
The prisoner came before the prince
Long before the Nigerian prince scam showed up, one of its earliest documented relatives was the Spanish Prisoner scheme. The script was similar: someone stuck in a foreign prison needing financial help to recover their "hidden fortune." The unsuspecting recipient was asked to reply via telegram. For being a good Samaritan, they'd supposedly get rewarded with a pretty handsome cut of that nonexistent fortune.
Surprisingly, one such letter showed up all the way back in 1897 in an Australian Police Gazette, offering £25,000 for helping recover £75,000 in bank checks. Apparently, all you needed was a convincing story and the hope that an impressionable victim would fall for it.
The "royal" approach was already in play by 1949. According to a National Archives blog, a 16-year-old Nigerian calling himself Prince Richard asked Americans to send clothes and money in exchange for jewelry and other goods. Your Highness reportedly went silent once the requested items arrived, and unsurprisingly, investigators found no connection to Nigerian royalty.
This trick wasn't exactly unique either. A 14-year-old Nigerian going by the name Prince Bil Morrison promised ivory and jewels in exchange for cash or clothes, per the National Archives. According to investigators, he adopted the fancy title "just for fun's sake." US postal officials issued fraud orders against both teens, but records don't say what became of the youth.
Same scam, minus the postage
By the 1980s, Nigerian advance-fee letters were gaining traction internationally, and as email spread in the 1990s, scammers could cut the cost of envelopes, postage and international delivery. While the story barely changed, it was a lot easier to reach people without using a single stamp.
These days, the prince has plenty of competition, with supposed lawyers handling unclaimed inheritances or bankers who really need your account details to release funds. If a stranger is promising you a truckload of money and asking for upfront fees or personal details, ignore the message and any links attached. It's best to report the message as spam or phishing, and then send it to the trash can. While blocking the sender does help with that specific email address, the next attempt could simply come from somewhere else.
Even though email is a lot cheaper and easier, scammers haven't given up on physical mail. As of July 2026, the FTC was still warning consumers about letters supposedly sent by law firms offering shares of unclaimed life insurance policies worth millions. You guessed it: The letters promised recipients a large share of the funds, but the supposed lawyers were really after financial information or cash.