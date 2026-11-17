Score another victory for mega-corporations. On Tuesday, a UK competition tribunal dismissed a class action lawsuit against Sony that accused the company of inflating PlayStation Store prices. The suit sought £2 billion ($2.6 billion) in damages while arguing that Sony's control of the PlayStation Store amounted to a monopoly.

The case was brought by consumer advocate Alex Neill in 2022 on behalf of around 12.2 million UK PlayStation owners. It argued that Sony's control over the PlayStation Store ecosystem let it take its 30 percent cut, and that game prices would be about 20 percent cheaper without Sony's practices. For its part, Sony argued that supporting third-party storefronts would be prohibitively expensive while diminishing security and performance. Had the suit been successful, eligible consumers could have received around £162 ($214) each.

The tribunal's ruling said players had alternatives to PlayStation Store games in the form of physical copies and rival consoles. It called the argument that players were trapped in a closed ecosystem "not credible" and rejected the claim that games would have been 20 percent cheaper. The ruling said "there was strong evidence of a willingness of consumers to switch consoles following an increase in games prices." The tribunal also cited Sony's research, which warned the company would lose business if its prices weren't competitive with Xbox's.

The irony is two-fold: Sony is planning to phase out physical copies of new PlayStation games, and the future of Xbox is, well, murky at best.

The same competition tribunal ruled against Apple last year in a similar case, finding that the App Store's 30 percent cut on digital sales was an abuse of dominance.