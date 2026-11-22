I've been using the Even G2 and MemoMind One interchangeably for most of the last six months. The G2 is a decent update to the G1, and I like that the case has an integrated charger — that's one less cable for me to store. MemoMind doesn't do that, so I need to store the tiny dongle carefully so I don't lose the only way to charge the glasses.

Both glasses are lightweight at under 50g, and while the Even G2 is lighter, I found the MemoMind One to be more comfortable to wear. Battery life is better on the MemoMind One, and the glasses have onboard audio and sound tuned by Harman; they're great to listen to podcasts on the go. The G2 misses out on speakers altogether, so you don't get any built-in sound.

Where the MemoMind One truly wins out is the control mechanism. The Even G2 uses a series of taps and swipe actions to control the glasses, with the gesture surface located at the temple tips, which is just awkward to use. There's also the small fact that it doesn't register gestures correctly at times, so I'm often scrolling or trying to trigger a gesture by reaching behind my ear, and it isn't the best look if you're in public.

Harish Jonnalagadda for Engadget

Thankfully, the MemoMind One doesn't have these shortcomings; the glasses have a physical button located below the right hinge, and it's easy to interact. A single tap lets you cycle between menus, and a long-press action is used to exit to the dashboard. The UI wasn't quite as polished at launch, but MemoMind rolled out a slare of software updates over the last three months, and the glasses are on par with the Even G2 in this area.

Out of these smart glasses, I'd get the MemoMind One if I had to pick one. The MemoMind One just feels easier to wear, you can select three frame styles (G2 is limited to two), and it costs $499, $100 less than the G2. That's if you're getting the standard model; if you use prescription lenses, you'll need to pay an additional $280 for the MemoMind One and $159 for the Even G2. Of the two, the MemoMind One has the better feature-set as it has built-in audio and brighter waveguides, and I found it easier to wear and use.