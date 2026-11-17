The second season of Netflix's 3 Body Problem finally arrives on January 14, which will place it nearly three years after the series first premiered. The streamer has dropped an action-packed trailer that's filled to the brim with sci-fi setpieces and it looks pretty nifty.

The second season will continue to adapt Cixin Liu's Remembrance of Earth's Past novel trilogy.A third (and final season) has already been greenlit. The books have been an international phenomenon for decades and the first season was a modest hit for the platform.

For the uninitiated, 3 Body Problem was co-created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Yes, those are the two guys who made Game of Thrones. Alexander Woo is also a co-creator and he wrote for programs like The Terror, True Blood and Wonderfalls.

The series is basically a hard sci-fi take on an alien invasion story spread across multiple generations. The first season certainly looked gorgeous and featured standout performances from Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham and Rosalind Chao, among others.

We don't exactly know how the second season will handle some of the more narratively finicky aspects of the novel (no spoilers here.) Woo has always said that the "guiding principle" of the series is to "retain the spirit" of the source books, so we'll have to wait and see.

There is a spot of bad news here. The first season consisted of eight episodes, but the second includes just six. All six episodes were directed by Game of Thrones veterans Jeremy Podeswa and Miguel Sapochnik.