Google and Apple have a long history of not launching first-party software for their rival's hardware, so it's usually a bit of a surprise when these companies manage to make nice. The latest instance is Google Wallet, which is available starting today on iOS for US users.

It's an odd integration considering Apple has its own Wallet app that's very similar to Google's offering. Both can handle digital payment tools, they store tickets and travel information and they safely store IDs and credentials.

The notable standout in today's announcement is the positioning of Google Wallet as a hub for agentic purchases made across Google tools. That seems like the only area where this could be a markedly different app experience, since Apple has been more cautious about agentic AI than its competitors to date. The iOS version of Google Wallet also will not support tap-to-pay, but the blog post didn't specify whether that feature might be added in the future.