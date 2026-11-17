On November 13, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered prediction market platform Kalshi to halt mention markets centered on President Donald Trump. The contracts in question were a "TRUMPSAY" series and one titled "What nicknames will Trump say before 2027?" These contract types allowed users to bet on whether the president would say particular words in a given time frame.

The CFTC wants to launch "a proceeding to determine whether Kalshi's certification that the contracts comply with the Commodity Exchange Act and the Commission's regulations was false." The prediction market has complied with the order, although Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour said he is opposed to pausing these bets.

The agency released a staff advisory on these predictions in September, noting that they "present a heightened risk of manipulation because their settlement turns on the discrete conduct of a person that may be neither independently generated nor externally verifiable."

Mention markets around presidential speeches, as well as predictions markets' possible ties to the current administration, have already stirred controversy. White House teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez was placed on administrative leave this summer after he reportedly made more than $100,000 betting on things that Trump would say. At that time, the CFTC said it would be willing to settle with Perez if he returned the money. Kalshi has also parted ways with Donald Trump Jr as one of its paid advisors; the move was dubbed a mutual decision based on Trump Jr's investment firm putting more funds into rival Polymarket.

The CFTC has mostly used a light touch in overseeing prediction markets, although the agency has been aggressive in staking its legal claim to be the sole regulator of these businesses. It has sued multiple states that tried to take prediction markets to court on charges that they constitute illegal gambling.