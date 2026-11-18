YouTube view counts are about to go up (again) thanks to a new metric. Google's video streaming platform may count more than one person when videos are viewed on a TV, according to an X post from YouTube Creator Insider. These extra "co-views" will apply to long form, Shorts, and Live videos, for TV views only.

YouTube thinks that is has been undercounting viewers in group-watching situations, thus not giving creators a true picture of a video's reach. The goal with the new metric, the platform wrote, is to "[align] with TV industry standards — including how traditional broadcast and streaming networks estimate the total number of people exposed to content."

How, you might wonder, will YouTube know who else is watching besides the account-holder? The platform emphasized that it won't use "devices, cameras, microphones or anything like that." Rather, views will be estimated using a "privacy-safe statistical mode" based on things like demographic patterns and viewing times, calibrated against real-life testing data. YouTube didn't share any other methodology details.

The new system will show higher public view counts and watch times for videos, giving creators more data to guide their channel strategy, brand pitches and more (the co-view parameter won't be retroactively applied). What it won't get them is more ad money. "Co-views don't impact ad revenue or YPP thresholds," YouTube Creator Insider wrote. "Creator earnings, AdSense payouts and YouTube Partner Program eligibility remain based on Qualified Views and Watch Hours."