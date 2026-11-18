The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended the installation of a router model made by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise-owned Juniper Networks, which was part of its modernization efforts. As The New York Times reports, the agency believes the router played a major role in the issue that caused it to order a ground stop for all flights in the US on November 13. In addition to suspending new installations, it has also disabled more than 60 routers that had already been installed.

If you'll recall, Transport Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the ground stop on old hardware the first time he spoke about the event. But Duffy revealed a day later that the issue was connected to the modernization of America's aviation facilities.

He said a contractor from tech company L3Harris was working on switching telecommunication lines from old copper wires to fiber and on installing the new router at an FAA site in El Dorado, Arkansas. That router started flooding other routers in the air traffic control system with data. Another router in Amarillo, Texas had also gone haywire, and the FAA responded by disabling both of them.

The agency said the router was tested for a year before installations started. "Sixty-eight times it worked well," he sad at a news conference. "This one router started to broadcast into our network, and it started to overload the network." In aviation, routers are used to transmit data, including radar feeds, flight plans and weather information.

Despite knowing that it was the router that caused the issue, FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said they still don't know what triggered it. The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee's Democratic members are urging the agency to find out why it had malfunctioned. They also asked the FAA to report to Congress on how it's going to prevent the same thing from happening in the future.

Duffy said he was told by national security agencies that the issue wasn't caused by a cyberattack, but he still asked the FBI to be part of the team analyzing the router from Arkansas. The Transport Secretary has also renewed his calls for Congress to approve an additional $50 billion in funding to modernize America's air traffic control system. "I would just tell you, the longer we stay on an old rickety network, the less safe it becomes," he said. "We do have to get this work done. Otherwise, staying on the old system for longer is going to mean more risk as opposed to fixing the system, and you're going to reduce the risk."