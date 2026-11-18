Oculus founder and Oxytocin booster Palmer Luckey is touting a new project that combines some of his favorite things like wacky projects and libertarianism. SLAB is an informal plan for a floating "seastead" designed to last a thousand years that would act as a sovereign state to avoid pesky laws that "cripple" corporations, Luckey said.

An initial AI render depicts a massive artificial island built high above the sea with what looks like office buildings, apartments, refineries... and is that a data center at the top left?

"At a time when most of the seasteading community wanted to escape the US and smoke pot, this was the one project explicitly designed to make America stronger, a relief valve for ill-considered or outdated rules and regulations," Luckey wrote in a post that must be read to be believed.

You may have questions like "wtf is seasteading" and "isn't this just a floating AI data center?" That confusion is understandable, as it uses language and ideas around far-out moonshot concepts that may not be familiar to normal, non-tech-billionaires.

Selling Oculus to Facebook in 2014 gave me money for helicopter flight lessons and developing a seastead called SLAB with a 1,000 year design life. The goal was to be cheaper than land and absent state/local laws that cripple critical American industries like metal processing,... pic.twitter.com/aJkd0eOgLF — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 18, 2026

The idea with seasteading is that if you build a floating structure far enough out in the ocean, you can create your own city-state and make whatever laws you want. The concept has been touted for years by several tech bros including Peter Thiel and Joe Lonsdale. However, the only real seastead you may have heard about was Sea Island that the piracy site Pirate Bay eyed at one point as a base of operations.

"The goal was to be cheaper than land and absent state/local laws that cripple critical American industries like metal processing, medical research/treatment, desalination, oil refining [and] chemical engineering," said Luckey. "[W]hile it still has a long way to go, there has been significant progress towards my goal of reviving manifest destiny and westward expansion."

That raises even more questions! Like, why is Luckey talking about manifest destiny? And what kind of medical research needs to be done at sea beyond the reach of laws? In any case, Luckey, who runs the defense contract firm Anduril and plans on breeding military dogs, said he wanted to get this SLAB info out now as he was being asked about it by reporters (who later identified themselves as Liz Hoffman and Reed Albergotti, both from Semafor).

Palmer said that the journalists "plan on calling SLAB my new floating AI datacenter project." However, he offered a riposte that may be the most cringe thing you'll read today: "It is way cooler than that, way older than that, and I hate looking like a hype-chasing consensus loser, so now you have to read this tweet."