The Amazfit Helio Ring is priced around $161, significantly lower than Oura's entry-level ring. It monitors sleep, heart rate and recovery via the Zepp app, which can also integrate data from an Amazfit smartwatch. Helio owners can currently get Zepp Aura Premium for free. There are some obvious compromises, though. The ring is only available in sizes 8, 10 and 12, and Amazfit rates battery life at up to four days. So while the price is tempting, it's only worth it if one of those sizes fits you.

Another budget-friendly choice is Renpho's LYNX, which is $179.99 on sale from $199.99. It comes with a portable charging case, is compatible with iOS and Android and can monitor sleep, stress and activity, without needing a subscription. Unfortunately, hands-on testing has shown that the heart-rate data were not consistent during exercise, and sleep data were questionable too. Its app also provided little analysis of the data it gathered, so the savings are harder to appreciate when you're second-guessing the readings.

The RingConn Gen 2 Air is priced at $199 and is said to last up to 10 days on a single charge, with heart rate, skin temperature and sleep monitoring without any additional fees. It comes with a charging dock rather than a portable battery case, while sleep apnea pattern monitoring is reserved for pricier RingConn models. If you're only interested in tracking your sleep without an additional monthly charge, those may be acceptable compromises.