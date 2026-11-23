Earlier this year, Apple discontinued its Mac Pro desktop workstation, marking an end to one of the company's longest-running product lines. Starting at $5,999 for the entry-level 2019 model and costing tens of thousands of dollars when fully equipped, the Mac Pro was (and still is) a serious investment for most people and companies. Thankfully, even though Apple has stopped making new Mac Pros, your discontinued workstation is hardly worthless.

Whether you decide to sell your Mac Pro to finance an upgrade to a new Mac Studio, repurpose the existing hardware with a new operating system or simply continue to use the workstation for years to come, you have plenty of options. The secondhand market for Mac Pros remains strong, while the modular nature of the Mac Pro means that running alternative operating systems to keep the device current is easier than it is with newer Mac products. Plus, if it's in working condition, there's nothing stopping you from continuing to use it as intended, even if its hardware is showing its age. Regardless of what you're looking to do, here's everything you need to know about what comes next for your discontinued Mac Pro and how to get the most value out of it.