Your car isn't just metal and moving parts anymore. Modern cars are more like "smartphones on wheels," with dozens of electronic control units running everything from the infotainment screen to the engine and the driver-assistance systems. All of that runs on software, and software has bugs. On a phone, a bug means an app crashes. On the road, it can mean a backup camera that won't turn on when you shift into reverse, or even a car that brakes when it shouldn't. That's why you should probably stop pressing "Remind me later" every time your car asks to be updated.

A software update is a new version of the code that runs on your car's computers, and it can change a lot more than the look of the touchscreen. Updates might clear up glitches, false warnings, and trouble connecting to your phone. They may patch security holes that could let someone attack a connected car. They can adjust things like engine or battery management, and they can sometimes add features. Some even change how the car drives. After Consumer Reports found braking problems with the original Tesla Model 3 in 2018, for example, Tesla sent out an update that shortened its braking distances.

Sometimes called over-the-air or "OTA" updates, revised software is also how many recalls get fixed now. When a safety defect is in the software, the automaker still has to issue a recall, but the repair can arrive as an update instead of a trip to the dealer. Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and others have done this. Tesla's recall of more than 2 million cars over Autopilot safety controls was fixed that way, with a free update sent wirelessly to owners.