SiriusXM has agreed to provide podcast transcripts for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, as part of a legal settlement that resolves a lawsuit from 2021. The settlement impacts both SiriusXM and Pandora podcasts.

This won't be a slapdash affair. The transcripts must include speaker identification, any relevant atmospherics, sound effects, proper punctuation, paragraph breaks and just about everything else one would need to properly enjoy the content. The decree also requires human cleanup, so an actual person will have to review the transcripts if assisted by speech recognition algorithms.

The company will build custom data dictionaries of words and phrases specific to each podcast and develop an active style guide with input from the suit's plaintiffs. Finally, it must train staff on Deaf culture and communication access. All in all, this looks like a solid win for accessibility advocates.

"Podcasts have become a huge part of how we share news, ideas, stories and information, and deaf people deserve equal access to all of it," said plaintiff James Munro. "We hope this sparks even more change across the podcasting world. Let's make inaccessible podcasts a thing of the past!"

The original lawsuit was filed back in 2021. At that time, neither SiriusXM or Pandora offered podcast transcripts of any kind for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. This was seen as a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

There are still podcast platforms out there without robust transcription systems in place. Nick Kiego, CEO of the National Association of the Deaf, said that he hopes "this settlement will serve as a benchmark for other providers of podcast entertainment, opening the doors for deaf and hard of hearing people to fully access, engage in and enjoy the latest conversations in everything from politics to pop culture."