Meta is finally addressing a particularly annoying quirk I'm confident has affected just about all of Instagram's 3 billion users at one point or another. More than a decade after Stories became a central part of the photo-sharing app, the company is giving users the ability to edit their posts after they've been shared.

Want to fix an embarrassing typo? Add or change the music? Write a different caption altogether? All that is now possible without the need to delete a post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared. With the change, Instagram users have a 15-minute window to tweak their Stories while preserving views, likes and replies.

Deleting and re-uploading a Story might not seem like a huge inconvenience, but it can be frustrating when it happens within a sequence of posts. Since Stories slides appear reverse chronologically, there's no way to delete and re-share a post and have it appear in the same place if there are other images immediately before and after. It's even worse if you're a professional creator or social media manager and need to worry about a do-over affecting your metrics. So while the 15-minute editing window only gives a little additional flexibility, it does give you the chance to catch errors that have already been posted.

It's not clear why such a seemingly obvious change took so long for Instagram to implement. Meta has long allowed users to edit regular Instagram posts after the fact. "A lot of people have been asking for this, so I'm excited to get this one out there," Mosseri wrote.

The feature is rolling out now. Once editing is available, you'll be able to tweak Stories from the "more" menu and selecting "edit story." Posts that have been edited will include an "edited" label when others view them.

Instagram is also tweaking a few aspects of the Stories composer too. The app is updating its available background color options to include gradients and other effects. It's also making it easier to share and format several images at once.