Why your MacBook desktop Spaces keep rearranging themselves and how to stop it
Disable a Mission Control-specific setting to keep Spaces from switching.
In macOS, Spaces are virtual desktops that help organize and manage open apps and windows. macOS allows up to 16 dedicated spaces for organizing your desktop. While fullscreen and split-mode apps also function like Spaces, they are different from numbered Spaces, particularly in how you access them using keyboard shortcuts.You can dedicate specific tasks to individual Spaces, such as communication, media consumption and web browsing. Another benefit to using Spaces is that they help consolidate open windows and prevent them from moving between virtual desktops when you switch Spaces.
While Spaces are particularly useful in organizing your desktop experience, their shortcomings become apparent when you notice their order changing in Mission Control as you switch between them. This happens when you use the command + tab shortcut to switch Spaces, and macOS rearranges them depending on which Space was recently accessed. If you prefer having Spaces in an order of your choosing, the default auto-rearrangement feature can become frustrating.
However, the good news is that you don't have to be stuck with this feature forever. There's an option tucked away inside macOS' Settings app that prevents Spaces from rearranging themselves. Disabling it is all you need to make Spaces behave consistently on your MacBook or other macOS devices.
How to disable Spaces from rearranging in macOS?
Specifically, a toggle relevant to Mission Control is what causes Spaces to rearrange themselves on macOS, and it's enabled by default. To disable it, click the Apple icon in the menu bar and then click System Settings to open the Settings app. You can also use Spotlight search to look for System Settings.
While in the Settings app, click Desktop & Dock to bring up options specific to customizing your desktop experience. Scroll all the way to the bottom of these options to find the Mission Control section. Now, look for Automatically rearrange Spaces based on most recent use and disable it to stop Spaces from rearranging themselves.
That's it! You can now freely arrange and move between your Spaces without having to worry about macOS messing with them. Your Mac offers three options to navigate Spaces, including the three or four-finger trackpad swipe, Control + left/right arrow key shortcut and using the pointer to choose from available Spaces in Mission Control.
How to improve your experience with Spaces in macOS?
macOS offers several useful tools that, when combined, can help you get the most out of Spaces. For example, even though you cannot officially rename Spaces, they can still be assigned individual wallpapers for visual identity. You can do this by disabling the toggle to Show on all Spaces when changing wallpapers in a desktop Space.
Similarly, you can enable additional shortcuts besides those that let you switch between Spaces for a more control and precision. You can access these shortcuts from Settings > Keyboard Shortcuts > Mission Control > Mission Control drop-down menu. You'll see a list of shortcuts depending on the number of available Spaces, and you can enable individual shortcuts based on your requirements.
Additionally, you can incorporate Hot Corners in your workflow for a more robust multitasking experience. Hot Corners allow you to assign specific functions to the four corners of your display, including an option to launch Mission Control. Since Spaces are inherently tied to Mission Control, the ability to flick the pointer to a corner and view all active Spaces at a glance can save valuable time.
Likewise, at times you might want to access an app from any Space, for example, Apple Music, to make music control simpler and more accessible. In such cases, Control + click the app in the dock > options > assign to All Desktop to make the chosen app persist across Spaces.