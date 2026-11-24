In macOS, Spaces are virtual desktops that help organize and manage open apps and windows. macOS allows up to 16 dedicated spaces for organizing your desktop. While fullscreen and split-mode apps also function like Spaces, they are different from numbered Spaces, particularly in how you access them using keyboard shortcuts.You can dedicate specific tasks to individual Spaces, such as communication, media consumption and web browsing. Another benefit to using Spaces is that they help consolidate open windows and prevent them from moving between virtual desktops when you switch Spaces.

While Spaces are particularly useful in organizing your desktop experience, their shortcomings become apparent when you notice their order changing in Mission Control as you switch between them. This happens when you use the command + tab shortcut to switch Spaces, and macOS rearranges them depending on which Space was recently accessed. If you prefer having Spaces in an order of your choosing, the default auto-rearrangement feature can become frustrating.

However, the good news is that you don't have to be stuck with this feature forever. There's an option tucked away inside macOS' Settings app that prevents Spaces from rearranging themselves. Disabling it is all you need to make Spaces behave consistently on your MacBook or other macOS devices.