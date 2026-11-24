After a brief period of people worrying that Google that was abandoning Fitbit devices in favor of the Pixel Watch, the company recently assuaged those fears by releasing two new devices, led by the Fitbit Edge. It's an obvious successor to the Charge series, albeit without Google Pay, or EDA scans for measuring stress.

An enhancement that might've caught your attention is the product's user-replaceable battery. The dirty secret of most fitness trackers (and smartwatches, for that matter) is that while they can last for years, if their batteries aren't replaced, their capacity will inevitably shrink until it becomes unusable. In theory, as long Google maintains app support and compatible batteries are still in warehouses, an Edge can last indefinitely.

This isn't quite like replacing the AAs in a flashlight, however, or even the coin battery you might find in an analog watch. You need specialized gear, and the process is delicate enough that there's a risk of sabotaging your Fitbit if you make a mistake.