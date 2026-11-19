Elon Musk has accused Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being "untruthful" about Starshield disruptions hampering the nation's ability to defend and fight back against Russia. The SpaceX CEO told The New York Times' DealBook Summit that Ukraine is actually trying to use the company's consumer Starlink service, not Starshield, for military purposes.

"From the beginning, I've said that Starlink is a civilian system," Musk told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin. "It is not meant to be used for offensive drone strikes that kill people. If you want to do that, you need to use Starshield, which is a separate system that is controlled by the US government. But do not ask me as a private individual to make kill decisions."

Musk's comments come amid a lengthy disruption to Starshield in Ukraine. Last month, Zelenskyy posted on X that speed limits on Starshield were imposed along the war's entire front line and in Russian territory, saying any terminal moving faster than 161 km/h (100 mph) would lose its connection to the satellite network. "Unfortunately, this is helping the Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at the time. "We are trying to establish all the circumstances with the American side."

Sorkin reminded Musk that Zelenskyy referred to the system being slowed down as Starshield and not Starlink. "That's false... [Zelenskyy is] not always truthful," Musk replied. "What he is actually saying is he wants to use Starlink for offensive military operations."

The last time Starshield was slowed on October 14, SpaceX and The White House blamed each other for throttling speeds, but nothing was ever confirmed. Citing US officials, Reuters had reported that the order came from inside the White House. Later on, though, The Wall Street Journal's sources said that Musk himself ordered the slowdown.

Later in October, Ukraine pushed back against allegations that it had misused Starlink for offensive attacks. An official said that pre-existing restrictions on the systems would have made it "physically impossible" for Ukraine to use Starlink to strike in Russian territory as Musk described.