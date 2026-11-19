A Russian national has been indicted for spying on and harassing the employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defense company, according to the Department of Justice. While the agency's announcement didn't name the specific company, Bloomberg reports that it was Palantir, and that the Russian national was told to do so over Ukraine's use of the company's software for wartime purposes.

Igor D'iu was reportedly recruited by the Russian government through Telegram, where he also received orders on what to do, the DOJ says. He traveled from Istanbul, Turkey to Mexico City, from where he illegally crossed the border to the US in June 2026. On US soil, he was made to purchase laptops, phones, remote access software and wireless networking equipment. He was told that that the company he was monitoring "was providing weapons to fight against Russia in Ukraine."

The Russian officials he was in contact with told him to visit a coffee shop near Palantir's Palo Alto office and take photos of its employees' laptop screens. They also made him switch on his laptop at designated areas near the company's offices, so they could remotely access and collect information from the devices of employees in the vicinity.

His assignment included the surveillance of Palantir employees and their homes, as well. In September, he allegedly followed a female employee in a car for more than 30 miles. D'iu's home was searched on October 8, where authorities found two Russian passports and $18,035 in cash. Authorities had also intercepted packages for him shipped from overseas, containing a fake California ID card and an authentic US passport altered with his photograph.

Palantir, a tech company, is controversial for providing governments, law enforcement and the military products they can then use for mass surveillance. Wired previously reported that ICE used a database built by the company to compile dossiers on people accused of observing and protesting its activities. According to Bloomberg, the US uses Palantir's technology to offer targeting support to Ukraine. In addition, Ukrainian forces in Kyiv use its products for various purposes, including the removal of unexploded Russian mines in the country.

D'iu has been charged with "one count of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, one count of acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the Attorney General, one count of interstate stalking and one count of fraud in connection with identification documents." He is scheduled to appear in federal court on November 24.