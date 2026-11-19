As I said, the idea here is to put a physical talk to your device button on your index finger for the thoughts you just need to dump out of your mental cache. By default, if you hold the button and talk, your words will be sent to its homegrown AI, Index Agent, but you can also set it to be processed locally. The button has a wonderfully satisfying click, which is both great to feel and means there's so much resistance that I've only accidentally activated it once in my time wearing it. When active, you need to hold the ring less than a foot away from your mouth to issue your edict (any further is probably physically impossible anyway), and within about 10 seconds it'll be processed on your phone.

Plenty of the things that the Index 01 is doing is the sort of bread-and-butter ambient computing that's been knocking around for years. With your voice, you can leave yourself notes and reminders, add items to a shopping list or set timers, with the system working out where to place each one. There are separate panes inside the Pebble app for Notes to Self, Reminders and Shopping List, which has worked flawlessly so far, even with oblique requests.

You can, of course, also ask Index Agent to answer questions about your schedule and to pull information from the internet. I found the former to be much more reliable than the latter, and the agent managed to embarrass itself in at least one of my tests. One of my usual go-tos is to ask agents who the current manager of a soccer team is, given the volatility of such a role. During testing, Mauricio Pochettino stepped down as the manager of the US men's national team to take over a team sitting in the bottom three of the Premier League. When I asked Index who was running the US men's team, it suggested Pochettino — no great shame in not being that up to date. But, when I asked who was managing the club he was about to take over, it said Ruben Amorim, who was fired January 5, 2026 and has had two successors since then.

Now, I'm the sort of person who doesn't use ambient computing because, for me, I don't like the privacy implications of having a device which is always listening. Equally important, I know I can do whatever task I need with my fingers faster than I could render it as speech. I can set a kitchen timer on my phone in about five seconds, saying it out loud takes twice as long. But the fact Index 01 is only listening when I activate it, and that it's on my finger already, flips the script.

Inside the Pebble app, you can change the destination to whatever AI agent you use, and also change what the trigger action. So, for instance, if you'd rather trigger a web search or a webhook, you can do that, as well as hook up to an MCP server. As I said when reviewing the Pebble Time 2, the app lacks polish, as the focus is on adding functionality over gloss. And I think the target market — people who didn't just have to look up what a webhook / MCP server was — won't be deterred.

Pebble is an Android-first company, and the ring can do several more things when paired with that ecosystem over iOS. Double click the ring and you'll trigger music playback, a triple click advances to the next song and you can set the ring to send messages via Beeper.