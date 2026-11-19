Apple TV will stream the 2027 F1 Academy season, which is an all-female racing championship. The platform will air "every qualifying session and race throughout the season." F1 Academy began in 2022 and has since blossomed in popularity. Apple says it's now the second-most-followed series after Formula 1.

The season begins on March 19 with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit race in Saudi Arabia. It ends on November 20 with the Las Vegas Strip Circuit race. All told, the platform will stream seven full races and accompanying qualifying sessions.

"To have a global brand like Apple recognize the potential of our sport and commit its platform and resources to helping us reach new audiences is a powerful statement of how far we have come and where we are heading," said F1 Academy's managing director Susie Wolff. "Visibility remains fundamental to our mission. When young girls can switch on their screens and see women racing, competing, and succeeding, it changes what they believe is possible."

Apple has not, however, announced a companion docuseries just yet. Both Netflix and Disney+ have aired shows about F1 Academy in the past. This has certainly helped boost the championship's popularity and raise the profile of racers like Alisha Palmowski and Emma Felbermayr.

This is just the latest move to strengthen the partnership between Apple and Formula 1. The streamer is the exclusive US home for F1 races and related content. It offers both live and on-demand coverage, including practice rounds, sprint sessions and the actual races.