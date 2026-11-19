Google continues to draw fire for its handling of AI features in its Classroom services for students. Earlier this month, Google set out a policy that would essentially require schools to have some AI features enabled in order for their students to use the company's Search tools. The argument from the business was that "Search and AI are deeply integrated" to the point that a blanket ban on AI at a school would make Search unavailable to its students. The claim seems to dismiss Google's decades of operation before it even launched Gemini and other public-facing AI tools. It's a controversial enough move that some of Google's own employees have spoken out opposing the decision.

Members of the Alphabet Workers Union, CWA Local 9009, released a statement today criticizing Google for its handling of the issue. "Any opportunity to drive positive change with AI in education will rely on educators having the freedom to choose how to implement it in their curriculum," the statement reads. "Cutting off access to Search for schools that don't wish to use AI will not help persuade our users, and will more likely result in them shutting out Google products altogether." More than 500 employees signed the petition, calling on Google leadership to "reconsider this decision, and allow schools to turn off AI features in Search without disrupting their ability to use search as a whole."

The concern about splitting from Google appears to be justified. According to The New York Times, school districts in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago are all considering adopting an alternate search engine rather than cede control over how students use AI to Google.

It's also a reminder to that despite Google's attempts to make Gemini and its other AI products essential, they can in fact be turned off. It's just a matter of the company being unwilling to turn them off.