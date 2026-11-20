Uber is giving parents and guardians the option to get their kids a special ride they can track and monitor, at least in a few specific locations. The ride-hailing company has started testing a new service called Uber Kids meant for children aged 10 to 12 years old. According to TechCrunch, it rolled out quietly in Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee and Madison, Wisconsin over the past weeks.

The company already has Uber for Teens, but that program lets teenagers aged 13 to 17 make bookings from their own accounts, as long as they're part of a Family profile with a parent or guardian. For Uber Kids, only parents and guardians can order a ride for their children, and they must be present at pickup. Like on rides taken by teens, they'll also be able to access live video feed from inside the car to check in on their child in real time. Guardians themselves can come on the trip, along with additional minors, as long as they have their own parents' or guardians' permission. However, multi-stop rides aren't allowed on Uber Kids, and all trips booked under the program must be to a single destination.

Uber isn't sending Kids ride requests to all drivers on its network. The company is only inviting highly rated drivers to participate in the program, and those interested will have to complete a short course to be able to get in. They will also be required to enable audio and video recordings on their app, as well as to switch on camera and microphone access so that guardians can watch their kids on the ride. Uber says drivers will be notified once Live Video starts and that only the kids' guardians and safety agents will be able to access the realt-time feed.

Since Kids rides come with all these requirements, Uber will pay drivers $7 more compared to a standard UberX trip. Drivers will also get an additional $20 for the first Kids trip they complete. As TechCrunch notes, though, this is just a limited pilot program, and it's not clear if the company has plans to expand it to more locations in the future.