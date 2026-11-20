Sean Cairncross is no longer the US National Cyber Director. The Trump administration has fired him, following several tech outages in the country, according to Reuters. If you'll recall, Microsoft's services recently went down and remained offline for almost a full day, which had affected businesses, hospitals and even governments around the world. The Federal Aviation Administration had also ordered a nationwide ground stop that had disrupted more than 18,000 flights inside, to and from the US.

It's not quite clear why the White House removed Cairncross in relation to those incidents, but the government has been getting flak over its response to cybersecurity threats, including those posed by advanced AI agents and tools. Cairncoss oversaw the administration's cybersecurity strategy, as well as the implementation of related policies across the federal government. According to Axios, however, Trump's new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, wanted him out because he "lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job." The president, "fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position," Reuters' source said.

In a statement, Cairncross said he was proud of what he had done "to strengthen America's cyber security, protect our critical infrastructure, confront foreign threats, and position America to lead the world in super intelligence."

Kirsten A. Davies, the Department of Defense's chief information officer, will now serve as the new US National Cyber Director. Davies had held cybersecurity-related posts in the private sector before, including in companies like Hewlett-Packard and Siemens. The administration reportedly believes she has the experience and the credentials needed to be able to excel in the position.