WhatsApp has started rolling out the capability to add up to 1,500 participants to a single group chat, as reported by WABetaInfo. You might be thinking right now, "who in the world wants to be in a chaotic group chat with 1,499 other people?" We'd agree, but the new capacity could be very useful for administrators who handle chats for schools and local communities.

The app previously had a participant cap of 1,024 people in one chat. If a community has a larger number of people, the administrator may have to create another group. The new capacity could be large enough to serve their needs. WABetaInfo says the new participant limit will be available on both Android and iOS apps, but since the Meta-owned chat app is gradually rolling it out, some people may not be able to access it until later. It's not clear if chats with 1,500 people in them can use "audio hangouts," WhatsApp's Discord-like voice feature, from the start. But suffice it to say, you can expect those calls to be wild, confusing and noisy.

WhatsApp also recently released new features for group chats that sound especially useful for large groups. Users will now be able to pin messages for a longer period and to filter conversations by mentions and replies. In addition, old participants within the group will now be able to share their message history with anybody new the admin adds.