Luckily, there's a plane just a few miles north of Jason's first house in Key Lento. Take a break from making home renovations and head to Southpoint Airfield, as seen in the map above. It's basically just north of the starting area.

Drive the western bridge that runs over the Shoeless Keys and then head west a little bit onto a runway. It's hard to miss. The area is marked as restricted, but it's mostly abandoned so there shouldn't be any armed onlookers.

Once at the airfield, look for a duster plane just waiting to be flown. Hop in and do your thing. Planes move incredibly fast and will quickly unlock all of those foggy areas. Just fly carefully and keep an eye on fuel.

You probably won't be able to get the whole map done on a single fly through, due to that fuel, but planes automatically regenerate at airfields as soon as one leaves. Fly back to Southpoint and start again, this time heading in another direction. You'll have the whole map uncovered in minutes.

Happy travels. The only real thing to worry about here is the Mile Zero Air Station at the bottom left of the map. Flying over that airspace will instantly generate a four-star wanted rating. This wanted level can bring police after you in helicopters, so airplanes aren't necessarily safe. Save this area for last and exit as soon as the fog lifts from the map. Mile Zero is home to some really fast aircraft, but it's likely not worth the trouble just yet.