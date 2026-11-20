The Donald Trump-backed plan that resulted in a US-led takeover of TikTok's American business has apparently inspired some leaders in the European Union. This week Germany and Austria proposed a similar move for the app's European operation, and now the German government says that it has lined up investors willing to fork over as much as €25 billion (about $27.4 billion USD) to finance such an arrangement, Politico reports.

"It's a pan-European initiative and we think that they are able to invest around about 25 billion euros in that kind of business," Berlin culture minister Wolfram Weimer told the outlet. "And TikTok Europe should be open to sell 75% to 80% of the shares." Investors from five countries have expressed interest in such a deal, according to Weimer.

If you're thinking, "wait, I didn't know TikTok Europe was for sale," that's because... it isn't. At least not in any official sense. And unsurprisingly, it doesn't seem like ByteDance is at all interested in this arrangement, which a spokesperson has described as "nonsense." Of course, TikTok's US business wasn't officially for sale either. But we all know how that ended.

Whether a similar EU-led takeover of TikTok would actually gain any traction is unclear. The app isn't facing a ban in the region. And, as Bloomberg, pointed out earlier this week, Germany and Austria likely can't strongarm the company into a sale without the backing of the whole European Commission.

EU officials have raised similar concerns as their US counterparts about TikTok's influence and its ties to China. Last year, the EU fined the company more than $600 million for breaking EU privacy laws by funneling some EU user data to China. More recently, regulators have accused the company of breaking its Digital Services Act (DSA) with its "For You" algorithm. The EU Commission has told the company to change the design of its algorithm or it risks another massive fine.