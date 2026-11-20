Unsurprisingly, a lot of people have bought Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games announced Friday that, based on company estimates, the open-world crime game made $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales and sold 32.5 million copies in pre-release. That last total is notably above the 20 million pre-orders some analysts expected Rockstar to sell ahead of the game's launch.

"It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI," Sam Houser, Rockstar's president and founder, said in a statement. "We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you."

GTA 6 has easily lapped the previous entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto 5, which made over $800 million worldwide from about 11 million units in its first day of sales in 2013. GTA 6 is more expensive, starting at $80 rather than GTA V's $60, but clearly demand has built up in the 13 years it took Rockstar to get the series' latest entry ready for launch.

After years of industry-wide layoffs, it's not clear if the game's early success will actually translate into security for Rockstar Games' workers. According to a Guardian op-ed from a Rockstar North developer, the studio's staff are worried that layoffs could happen even though the game is making money hand over fist. Rockstar workers are voting on whether they'll recognize their branch of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain between November 12 and November 26. "We go where the team goes," Jennifer Kolbe, Rockstar's head of publishing, told Bloomberg in October. "So if they want a union, they will have a union."

At the same time, Rockstar has been accused of union busting. The studio laid off a group of more than 30 developers in October 2025, most of whom were trying to organize its workers. Rockstar says it terminated its former employees because they were sharing confidential information, and their case has played out in an employment tribunal in the lead-up to GTA 6's release. The result of the union vote or the tribunal could shape the studio's future just as much as its latest game being a smash hit.