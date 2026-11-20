Workers at the Internet Archive, home to the Wayback Machine, are unionizing. After signing up to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA), they're asking founder Brewster Kahle to voluntarily recognize the union. As a backup, they've filed for a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election. Kahle hasn't responded publicly yet.

Wired reports that over 80 of 124 eligible US workers signed on. None of their asks are radical: better pay, additional benefits that apply to everyone and paths for career development and promotion. Organizing committee member Danielle Leard tied the unionization campaign to the Internet Archive's mission, stating that job security, benefits and livable wages go "hand-in-hand with sustaining the Archive long-term."

There's a recent precedent from another Bay Area nonprofit. Wikimedia Foundation workers joined the CWA in September, but only after the foundation refused to voluntarily recognize the effort and it went to an NLRB vote. Wikimedia workers ultimately voted in favor by a count of 158 to 14.

The Internet Archive has had a rocky few years. In 2023, a judge ruled that it violated copyright law by lending ebooks, and it suffered a major cyberattack the following year that left the Wayback Machine out of commission for weeks. Adding to the troubles, many news outlets began blocking the Archive's crawlers, fearing its archival copies could be used as a workaround for AI scraping. But the news hasn't been all bad: the US Senate designated the Internet Archive as an official US government document depository in 2025.