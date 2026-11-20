YouTube could pay "around" $3 billion to thousands of US school districts to settle claims alleging the company's video platform harms the mental health of students, Bloomberg reports. The settlement "will likely take a few months to officially finalize" and is contingent on a majority of districts agreeing. The deal will reportedly also include "additional product safeguards for teens."

Like Meta, Snap and TikTok, YouTube is facing a growing number of lawsuits alleging that its platform is designed to be addictive, and that it knew using it could produce negative outcomes for younger users. YouTube and many other Google products are heavily used in classrooms, so reaching a settlement would allow the company to avoid drawn-out legal battles during what's already a contentious moment between Google and schools. The districts themselves are seeking reimbursement for the counseling services they've had to supply to students, Bloomberg writes.

Meta, Snap, TikTok and YouTube settled an earlier lawsuit with a school district in Kentucky in May, in which YouTube agreed to pay slightly more than $2 million. The video platform was also found negligent in a personal-injury lawsuit in Los Angeles in March and agreed to settle a separate personal-injury lawsuit in June. A $3 billion settlement would be the largest ever reached with US school districts, according to Bloomberg, but still a fraction of the up to $18 billion Meta agreed to pay states in August.

Engadget has asked YouTube to comment on the school district settlement. We'll update this article if we hear back.